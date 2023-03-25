Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$56.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$79.19. The firm has a market cap of C$51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.1550868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

