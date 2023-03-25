Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

