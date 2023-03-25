Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.99.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.