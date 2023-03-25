Carnival Co. & (CCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

