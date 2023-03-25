Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.85 Per Share

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.88. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 89.50 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.50 ($1.98).

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

