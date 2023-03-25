Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.85 Per Share

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Carr’s Group Stock Performance
Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.88. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 89.50 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.50 ($1.98).
Carr’s Group Company Profile
