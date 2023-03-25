Cedar Woods Properties Limited (CWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th.
Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
