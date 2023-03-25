Cemtrex, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $5.00 (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Trading Up 19.0 %

NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Shares of Cemtrex are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

