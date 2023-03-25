Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 206 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.