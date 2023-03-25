Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 339 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Shares of PH opened at $320.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

