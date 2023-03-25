Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

