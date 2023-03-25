Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

