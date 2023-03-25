Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $383,000 Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 608.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $624.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

