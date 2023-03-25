Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $167,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $90.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

