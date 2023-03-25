Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $673,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.