Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

