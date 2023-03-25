Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLYGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RLY stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

