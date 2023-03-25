Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,261 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

