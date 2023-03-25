Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.