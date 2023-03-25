Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $53,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

