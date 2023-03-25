Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea acquired 694,925 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £708,823.50 ($870,469.73).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Chris OShea acquired 140 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($183.96).

Centrica Price Performance

CNA stock opened at GBX 103.05 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.10 ($1.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -792.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 118 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.62).

About Centrica

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.