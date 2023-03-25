Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

