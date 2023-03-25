Cidara Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the average daily volume of 633 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.44.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
