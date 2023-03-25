Cidara Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the average daily volume of 633 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

