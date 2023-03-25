CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
CIRCOR International Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CIR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $607.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
