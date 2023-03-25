CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of CIR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $607.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

