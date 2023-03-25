Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

