Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 190 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

