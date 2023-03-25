Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.97

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1546246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

