Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Climb Global Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $53.82.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

In other news, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,210 shares in the company, valued at $694,584.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

