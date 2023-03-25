CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $249.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.38.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.



