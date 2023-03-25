CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

CMS opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.