CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider's stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

CMS Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

