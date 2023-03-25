Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $77.14, but opened at $61.85. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 12,796,895 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

