Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

