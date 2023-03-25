Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Columbia Banking System traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.51. 982,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,746,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

