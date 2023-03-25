Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CMCO stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.23.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
