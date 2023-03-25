Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CMCO stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

