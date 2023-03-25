Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCU. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.47.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
NYSE CCU opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
