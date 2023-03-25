Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.47.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
