Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCUGet Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

