Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Verde Clean Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.38 million 6.96 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -0.50 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Verde Clean Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,122.89% -212.13% -152.72% Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

