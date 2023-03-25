Comparing GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.43 $24.14 million $0.60 8.68 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $439.65 million 0.22 $3.72 million $0.08 30.13

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.85% 6.01% 2.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GigaCloud Technology and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 5 5 0 2.50

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 399.04%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 90.04%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

