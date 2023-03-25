Comparing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -8.16% 7.94% 1.41% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 138.36%. SHF has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,042.86%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $640.66 million 0.19 -$77.74 million ($2.37) -1.54 SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Summary

SHF beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

