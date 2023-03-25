Comparing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $7.41 million 13.89 -$8.40 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.62 -$572.91 million ($0.90) -1.16

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 37.82%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan -53.06% -2.20% -0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats MultiPlan on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Rating)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.