Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 142,544 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 484.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,544 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.83% of EnPro Industries worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NPO stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

