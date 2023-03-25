Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,988 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Allstate by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

ALL stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

