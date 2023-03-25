Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 36,974 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of WNS worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in WNS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

