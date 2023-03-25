Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $690.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $673.50 and a 200 day moving average of $572.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $711.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

