Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

UCTT stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

