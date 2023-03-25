Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.60% of Skyline Champion worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $5,267,804 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

