Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.99 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

