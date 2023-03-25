Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 14.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Balchem by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

