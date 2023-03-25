Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $18.33 Million Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ICF International were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in ICF International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $121.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

