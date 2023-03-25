Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Valmont Industries worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $8,613,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $307.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.